Tamil Nadu: AIU seizes gold worth Rs 19.12 at Trichy airport, one held

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 20 : The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International Airport arrested a passenger on Tuesday and seized 318.5 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 19.12 lakh.

According to the official, the gold was seized from a passenger who arrived from Dubai on June 20.

The gold was found in the possession of a male traveler who arrived at Trichy Airport from Dubai via Colombo on Sri Lankan Airlines.

The confiscated gold consisted of five cylindrical-shaped rods, all of which were of 24-carat purity.

Further investigation is underway.

On June 8, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized gold worth Rs 28 lakh from a passenger coming from Dubai at Tiruchirappalli International Airport.

According to the Customs Department, the passenger was traveling from Dubai via Columbo on Sri Lankan Airlines. He was carrying the gold in a paste form and was concealed in a slipper.

The Customs officials intercepted him and seized 467 grams of gold worth Rs 28.30 lakh.

