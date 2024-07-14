Tamil Nadu BSP Chief K Armstrong Murder Case: One Accused Killed in Encounter With Police in Tiruvallur

One accused was killed in an encounter by police in Tiruvallur in the BSP chief K Armstrong's murder case on Sunday, July 14. According to the reports, History Sheeter Thiruvengadam was the main accused in the Tamil Nadu BSP leader murder case.

One Accused Killed in Encounter With Police in Tiruvallur

VIDEO | BSP leader K Armstrong murder case: One accused killed in an encounter with Police in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.



The police have been questioning all the 11 arrested suspects in police custody for five days. Around 7 am Thiruvengadam was taken to a spot near Madhavaram to recover the weapons which they used to kill BSP leader. Suddenly, he tried to attack one of the SI and escape from the cops, while the police team killed Thiruvengadam in an encounter that an opened fire at him.

He suffered a major bullet injury and was rushed to the nearby government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.