Tamil Nadu Budget 2022: Rs 1,000 crore allocated to upgrade 19 govt hospitals

Tamil Nadu government has allotted Rs 1,000 crore for upgrading 19 government hospitals as district government hospitals, PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan said. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, presenting the Budget, said the revenue deficit has been brought down by ₹ 7,000 crore. The revised budget estimate had pegged the revenue deficit at ₹58,692.68 crore for 2021-22. He said State economy may be impacted due to inflationary pressures, which experts have warned about.

This is the second Budget of the DMK government, and is being presented as an e-budget.In August 2021, Tamil Nadu presented its maiden revised budget and unveiled several generous announcements including one to reduce the effective rate of tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre. The decision would result in a loss of revenue of Rs 1,160 crore a year, Thiaga Rajan said. The revised budget for 2021-22, he said, fulfilled the major election promises of the DMK. One of these was the monthly cash assistance of Rs 1,000 for women.

