Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin receives booster dose vaccine



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday received the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine. India on Monday began administering 'precaution doses' under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded those who got vaccinated today and requested all those who are eligible to get vaccinated.

"India began administering precaution doses. Kudos to those who have got vaccinated today. I would request all those who are eligible to get vaccinated. As we all know, vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight COVID-19," the Prime Minister tweeted. Over 9 lakh "Precaution Doses" were administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination today, the health ministry said. The administration of 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country began on Monday. The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose.

