Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin receives booster dose vaccine
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 11, 2022 01:24 PM2022-01-11T13:24:05+5:302022-01-11T13:25:06+5:30
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday received the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine. India on Monday began administering 'precaution doses' under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded those who got vaccinated today and requested all those who are eligible to get vaccinated.
முன்களப் பணியாளர் என்ற முறையில் இன்று #BoosterDose எடுத்துக் கொண்டேன்.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 11, 2022
அனைத்து முன்களப் பணியாளர்களும், இணை நோய்கள் கொண்ட 60 வயது நிரம்பிய மூத்த குடிமக்களும் தவறாமல் பூஸ்டர் டோஸ் செலுத்திக் கொள்ளுங்கள்.
தடுப்பூசி எனும் கவசத்தைக் கொண்டு நம்மையும் காப்போம்; நாட்டையும் காப்போம்! pic.twitter.com/8ALfypb2Uh
"India began administering precaution doses. Kudos to those who have got vaccinated today. I would request all those who are eligible to get vaccinated. As we all know, vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight COVID-19," the Prime Minister tweeted. Over 9 lakh "Precaution Doses" were administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination today, the health ministry said. The administration of 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country began on Monday. The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose.