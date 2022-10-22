Tamil Nadu CM condoles death of pregnant woman, her mother in ambulance accident

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of two women who lost their lives during a collision between their emergency ambulance and a tree in the Sivagangai district of the state.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office, the mother-daughter duo have been identified as Vijayalakshmi (55) and Nivetha (21) who boarded the ambulance along with their cousin Thiruselvi (31) at around 4 am.

The 20-year old woman was pregnant and was in labour when the 108 emergency ambulance carrying the duo collided with the tree on Friday.

CM Stalin has also announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

On their way to Sivagangai Government Hospital, the ambulance driver Malayarasan lost control and crashed into a tree on the Sivagangai-Ilaiyankudi road.

In the accident, Nivetha and Vijayalakshmi died on the spot, while Malayarasan, Thiruselvi and the ambulance staff Sathya were seriously injured and admitted to Sivagangai medical college hospital.

