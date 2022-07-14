Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalised days after testing positive for COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was on Thursday admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. Stalin had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.The DMK chief has been hospitalised for "investigation and observation for COVID-19-related symptoms", said reports, two days after the CM informed that he had tested positive for the disease.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had wished CM Stalin a speedy recovery from the infection."I learnt with utmost concern that you have tested positive for Covid-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery," Governor Ravi wrote in a letter addressed to Stalin.Former CM O Panneerselvam also wished Stalin speedy recovery, posting on Twitter that he prayed to the Almighty for the CM’s quick recovery so that he continue to work for the people.