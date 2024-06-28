Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Passes Resolution in Assembly Urging Centre To Scrap NEET
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 28, 2024 11:52 AM2024-06-28T11:52:20+5:302024-06-28T11:53:13+5:30
Amid the uproar and confusion regarding the paper leak in the National Eligibility-and-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination and ...
Amid the uproar and confusion regarding the paper leak in the National Eligibility-and-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination and the sudden postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 examination. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday, June 28 passed a resolution in the state assembly urging PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government to scrap medical entrance examination.
Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passes the resolution against NEET brought by Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin.— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/DSavX3OuLS
According to the resolution, the Tamil Nadu government argued that the Centre should allow students to take medical admission in the states on the basis of class 12 marks, which was followed before the existence of NEET exam.Open in app