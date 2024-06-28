Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Passes Resolution in Assembly Urging Centre To Scrap NEET

Amid the uproar and confusion regarding the paper leak in the National Eligibility-and-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination and the sudden postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 examination. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday, June 28 passed a resolution in the state assembly urging PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government to scrap medical entrance examination.

Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passes the resolution against NEET brought by Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin.



According to the resolution, the Tamil Nadu government argued that the Centre should allow students to take medical admission in the states on the basis of class 12 marks, which was followed before the existence of NEET exam.