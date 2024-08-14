Tamil Nadu: Customs Seize Over One Crore Worth Gold From Passenger at Tiruchirappalli Airport (See Pics)

A female passenger arriving from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur was apprehended at Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu, carrying gold worth over one crore rupees, the Customs Department reported on Wednesday, August 14.

The 2291 grams of Gold of 24 Karat and 22 Karat purity, weighing 1.605 kg, were found by a female passenger on Air Asia flight number AK-29 who attempted to smuggle the same without declaring it to Customs to evade payment of customs duty.

Tamil Nadu: On 13.08.2024, AIU officers of Trichy Airport seized 2291 grams of Gold items of 24 Karat and 22 Karat purity valued at Rs. 1.53 crores (approx) from a female passenger, who attempted to smuggle the same without declaring to Customs to evade payment of customs duty.… pic.twitter.com/CpvRfjc5lp — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024

Verification of her passport also revealed that she is not an eligible passenger to import gold. The passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is under progress.