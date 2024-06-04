Tamil Nadu Election Results 2024: DMK-Led INDIA Bloc Leads in 38 Seats, AIADMK Ahead in 2, NDA Candidate in 1

In Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seats, the INDIA bloc, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), remains ahead in 38 constituencies. Meanwhile, the AIADMK, serving as the primary opposition party, holds a lead in two seats, with the NDA candidate, Sowmiya Anbumani, leading in one.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK secured victory in 38 out of 39 seats, leaving only one for the AIADMK. Notably, in 2019, the AIADMK and BJP formed an alliance, which is absent in the 2024 elections.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a voter turnout of 69.72% in the Lok Sabha elections. Dharmapuri marked the highest turnout at 81.20%, while Chennai Central recorded the lowest at 53.96%.