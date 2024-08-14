Tamil Nadu Factory Blast: Two Killed in Explosion at Srivilliputhur Firecracker Factory in Virudhunagar

At least two workers were killed in an explosion at a private firecracker factory in Mayadevanpatti village in Srivilliputhur block, Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, August 14.

Due to the explosion a fire broke out in which two workers trapped in the factory and died due to burn injuries. The deceased was identified as Puli Kutty and Karthik, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Firefighters from Srivilliputhur and Sivakasi are currently working to control the blaze. Further details are awaited.

