Tamil Nadu: Fighting Cows Knock Court Employee Under TNSTC Bus Wheels in Tirunelveli; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Tirunelveli City Corporation detained 47 stray cows roaming in the city after a shocking incident at Vannarapettai on Saturday, June 22. A court employee on his way on his bike to dispatch court orders was knocked by a stray cattle.

Velayutharaj was on riding his motorcycle to dispatch court orders. According to the viral CCTV video, it can be seen that when Velayutharaj was on Vannarapettai Road, two cows fighting on the road pushed under the wheels of a moving Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus bound for Kumuli and were crushed to death.

Texas Shooting: Indian National Gopi Krishna Shot Dead at Point-Blank Range During Robbery in Dallas; CCTV Video Surfaces.

The video of the accident went viral on social media.

Cattle Push Court Employee Under Bus Wheels

As a two-wheeler rider, who was hit by the fighting stray cattle, fell under a TNSTC bus and died on the spot on Saturday, the Tirunelveli corporation officials initiated a special drive to impound the stray cattle across the corporation limit on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/E5cyhXGbPV — Thinakaran Rajamani (@thinak_) June 23, 2024

Following this tragic incident, the city corporation deployed workers to capture stray cattle roaming on roads. The drive, which commenced on Sunday morning, lasted until the afternoon, and 47 animals were captured. The cattle owners will be fined.

In a statement, the city corporation warned all cattle owners to keep their animals in sheds, failing which those roaming on the road will be captured and imposed on owners.