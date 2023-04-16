Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thaiga Rajan inaugurates bathing pool for elephants

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16 : Tamil Nadu finance minister Palvel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated a bathing pool for the elephant Paravati in Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple on Sunday.

A large bathing pool has been constructed for Rs 23.50 lakhs for the Parvathi elephant of the world-renowned Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple.

While speaking media, Finance Minister Palvel Thiaga Rajan said that "Meenakshi Amman temple is in my assembly constituency. Whenever I come to the temple I take care of the temple elephant. Even when I was in the opposition, I looked after the welfare of elephants. After becoming a minister, I made efforts for treatment on the advice of Minister Hindu Religious (HR) and Charitable Endowments (CE), Sekar Babu and the advice of the Chief Minister. The best doctors from India were brought in from Assam and a team of best elephant ophthalmologists from Thailand was brought in for the treatment"

Earlier, Parvati, a 26-year-old elephant at Meenakshi temple was suffering from cataracts in her eyes. A 7-member veterinary team led by Thailand's Nikron Thongi, a veterinary doctor, visited Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple to treat elephant Parvati for cataract, who has been suffering from the disease for quite some.

"The elephant continues to receive treatment. Although the elephant has not fully recovered, it is currently undergoing treatment to prevent further lack of body. The Elephant faced various problems. Stomach ache due to germ attack was treated at full scale even then. Even when the elephant fell ill, the sore did not heal. Medicines are being given for it. If Elephants stand on the ground, they may experience pain in their legs. They said that if we build a bathing pool and stand in the water, the pain will decrease. So the consultation was done and the pool has been built. Now the elephant is playing happily" he added.

"Parvati Elephant's need for protection is being met as a member of the legislative assembly of this constituency. It makes me curious and happy. I am happy to see Parvati elephant playing in the bathing pool", the Minster said.

