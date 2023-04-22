Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, operation underway to douse flames

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 22 : An explosion occurred at a firecracker factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district, officials said on Saturday.

Operation is underway to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month a fire broke out at a furniture manufacturing company in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

According to the police, the company's cotton bed and sofa manufacturing unit caught fire.

In the month of March, one woman was charred to death while a few people sustained severe burn injuries in a fire at a firecracker shed near Sivanarpuram Village in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district. The injured were taken to the nearby hospital and Cuddalore Government Hospital while those in the critical stage were taken to Pondicherry Jipmer Hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor