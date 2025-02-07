Tamil Nadu Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shop in Palani

A shop was completely gutted in the blaze after a huge fire broke out in Tamil Naud's Palani district in the early hours of Friday, February 7. Fire engines are at the spot, and firefighting operations are on to douse the blaze. A video shared by the news agency PTI shows a shop engulfed in flames and firefighters working to douse the fire. However, there are no reports of injuries or casualties yet.

Visuals from the Spot

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Fire broke out in a shop in Palani district early morning. The shop was completely gutted in the blaze.#TamilNaduNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/8SqmJ5lMRN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2025

Also Read | Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Newly Constructed Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council Building (Watch Video).

Earlier on Thursday, a huge fire broke out near Ambur in Tirupattur district at a poultry farm. The fire gutted 3,500 chicks worth Rs 15 lakh. The Umrabad police have registered a case and are investigating.

The poultry farm staff and neighbours who saw the fire suddenly in the shed immediately informed the Ambur Fire Department. Based on the information, the fire department rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.