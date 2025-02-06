Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Newly Constructed Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council Building (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (February 6, 2025): A massive fire broke out at themunicipal council building of Talegaon Dabhade on Thursday evening. A video shared by news agency PTI shows thick smoke billowing from the building.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: A fire broke out at the newly constructed municipal council building of Talegaon Dabhade in Pune. Details awaited.



The blaze reportedly started around 7:30 PM in a temporary bamboo structure surrounding the building. Reports suggest the fire was caused by a welding spark that ignited the bamboo scaffolding set up for ongoing construction work.

Firefighters responded swiftly and managed to contain the fire before it could spread further. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.