Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Explosion: Virudhunagar Blast Claims 3 Lives
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 4, 2025 11:44 AM2025-01-04T11:44:35+5:302025-01-04T11:46:32+5:30
Three people died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing factory in the Sattur area of Virudhunagar district in the early hours of Saturday. According to the officials, the fire and rescue department has reached the spot.
According to the Fire and Rescue Department Officials, three bodies have been recovered so far from the firecracker factory.