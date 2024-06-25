Tamil Nadu Forest Department Launches 'The Online Trekking Trails Atlas' for Adventure Enthusiasts

Adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers in Tamil Nadu have a reason to celebrate as the Tamil Nadu Forest Department reveals its ambitious initiative 'The Online Trekking Trails Atlas'. This innovative platform aims to make trekking more accessible and enjoyable by allowing enthusiasts to book their favorite treks online. The Online Trekking Trails Atlas will feature initially 40 existing trekking routes across Tamil Nadu. These trails, which have been meticulously chosen and reworked in collaboration with local communities, promise not only breathtaking natural beauty but also a unique opportunity to explore the rich biodiversity of the region.

Enthusiasts can now plan their trekking adventures effortlessly with comprehensive information available on the online platform. Each trekking route is detailed with information on difficulty levels, duration, amenities, and safety guidelines, enabling trekkers to book their spots in advance with ease and transparency. Beyond adventure, this initiative fosters a deeper connection with nature. By encouraging exploration of these pristine trails, the Forest Department aims to instill a sense of appreciation and responsibility towards environmental conservation. Each trek presents an opportunity for trekkers to learn about local flora, fauna, and ongoing conservation efforts.

Trekkers can rejoice. Tamil Nadu Forest Department is coming up with an online trekking trails Atlas to enable people to go on their favorite treks in beautiful TN by booking treks online. Initially 40 trekking routes will be made online. These are already existing trekking… pic.twitter.com/eneRrxvyP3 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) June 25, 2024

The launch of the Online Trekking Trails Atlas marks a significant stride towards inclusive and organized nature exploration in Tamil Nadu. Whether you're an experienced trekker or a novice explorer, this initiative invites you to embark on a journey of discovery, adventure, and conservation amidst the picturesque landscapes and biodiverse ecosystems of Tamil Nadu.