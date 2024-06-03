Miracle in the Wild: Elephant Mother Rescued from Brink of Death Reunites with Her Calf in Coimbatore (Watch)

In a stirring tale of perseverance and compassion, a courageous wild elephant mother's battle for survival unfolds, buoyed by the unwavering dedication of a committed team of foresters and veterinarians from the Coimbatore region of Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

Discovered ailing and prone on the ground, with her bewildered three-month-old calf pacing nearby in evident distress, her plight seemed dire. Through collaboration with experts and tireless efforts, the team orchestrated a daring rescue, employing a crane to lift the ailing mother, who was then tenderly cared for by vigilant veterinarians over a harrowing three-day ordeal.

Meanwhile, her vulnerable calf sought solace amidst the safety of the herd, wandering the nearby forests, yet returning under the cloak of night to be near its ailing mother. Today, after receiving life-saving treatment, the resilient mother was released back into the embrace of the wild. As she embarks on her journey to freedom, our hearts remain tethered to her well-being, with vigilant monitoring ensuring her continued recovery and thriving amidst her natural habitat.