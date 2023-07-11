Tamil Nadu gets first flight training organization

New Delhi [India], July 11 : The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday approved Tamil Nadu’s first Flight Training Organisation (FTO).

A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official informed that EKVI Air Training Organisation Pvt. Ltd. based at Salem Airport in Tamil Nadu got the approval to establish FTO.

"This is the only Flying Training Organization in the entire state of Tamil Nadu", said the official.

This will be the 36th Flying Training Organization in the country that DGCA has approved.

As the sole approved flying Training school in the region, it would provide aspiring pilots of Tamil Nadu with training opportunities as per DGCA standards and contribute to the growth of the aviation industry in the country, the official said.

