Tamil Nadu govt ban online gambling

The Tamil Nadu government promulgated an ordinance to prohibit online gambling and regulate online games in the State and said an online gaming authority will be established to exercise powers conferred by this Ordinance.

A gazette notification issued by the government on October 3 and the Ordinance promulgated by Governor R N Ravi on October 1, said the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of online gambling and regulation of online games Ordinance, 2022, will come into force on the date notified by the government.

“The state government may by notification establish with effect from such date as may be specified in the notification, an authority to be called Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority to exercise powers conferred on and perform the functions assigned to it under this Ordinance,” the notification said.

According to the report of PTI, the Authority will regulate online games, issue certificate of registration to local online games providers besides identify online games of chance – Rummy and Poker – and oversee the functioning of online games providers in the State, among the other things.

It bans advertisements that directly or indirectly promotes or induces people to indulge in online gambling, violation of which will be punished with imprisonment for a team up to one year or with fine up to Rs 5 lakh.