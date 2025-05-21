Tamil Nadu Horror: Assailants Hit Woman With Rock, Cut Nose and Ears To Steal Jwellery

On Monday night, an unidentified group mercilessly murdered an elderly woman from Kadayampatti hamlet in Tamil Nadu's Salem district. The deceased was identified as Saraswathi. At the time of the occurrence, she was supposedly living alone and out grazing cattle. Saraswathi would typically come home by sunset, according to her relatives. A search was started after she didn't return home on May 19, even after 8 PM. She was later discovered severely hurt after being struck by a big rock. The criminals had brutally sliced her nose and ears in order to take her valuables.

The Salem police have filed a case and deployed four specialised squads to find and apprehend the culprits. An investigation is in progress.

Another instance included a student named Gowtham from Tamil Nadu's Salem district who allegedly committed suicide because he was afraid of the results of the upcoming NEET exam. The dead has been identified as Gowtham, a Reddipatti native and the son of Ranjan and Yogalakshmi. He had already failed twice in his attempts to pass the NEET exam. This year, during the first week of May, Gowtham took the entrance exam once more. He had been found hanging on Monday morning at his Salem home prior to the results being made public. After filing a case, the Suramangalam Police sent his body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem.