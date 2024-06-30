“Tamil Nadu Is Opposing NEET but Until the Supreme Court Permits, No State Can Start Its Own Test”: Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar

As NEET controversy rages across the country, Congress-ruled Karnataka is thinking of following Tamil Nadu’s footsteps by fighting a legal battle to seek exemption from the all-India test.Over this and the state-level medical entrance exam, the Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar said that the investigation will tell the truth. A paper leak or such malpractice was not anticipated. With the Supreme Court's directions, NEET was introduced. Tamil Nadu is opposing it but until the Supreme Court permits, no state can start its own test. Investigation into NEET irregularities is revealing fresh cases every day. He said, “We are concerned about the possibility of the exam being nullified.”

Talking about the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) controversy, Dr. Sudhakar said that in the case of KCET, it was an issue over the out-of-syllabus questions. To streamline the system, we’re introducing artificial intelligence, facial recognition and biometrics in competitive exams. He further said, "The Department of School Education has taken the initiative on CSR funds ambitiously. We intend to improve the quality of education, instead of focusing only on infrastructure."