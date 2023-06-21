Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji undergoes coronary bypass surgery

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21 : Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji underwent a bypass surgery on Wednesday at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, the hospital said.

"Thiru. V. Senthil Balaji, Honorable Minister of Government of Tamil Nadu underwent Beating Heart Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery by Dr A. R. Raghuram, Senior Consultant Cardio Thoracic Surgeon and his team today morning. Four bypass grafts were placed and coronary revascularization was established," a statement released by Kauvery Hospital on Wednesday morning said.

The hospital also stated that the minister is currently "hemodynamically stable" and his health condition is being monitored.

"He is currently hemodynamically stable and being monitored in the postoperative cardiothoracic intensive care unit by the multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses," the hospital stated.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that he has been in constant communication with the doctors to know about Balaji's heath updates. "I have been in contact with the doctors constantly. Dr Raguraman did bypass surgery for Senthil Balaji. Now Bypass surgery operation got over and Senthil Balaji is in post-operation ward," he said.

Balaji, 47, underwent a coronary angiogram on June 14 which revealed triple vessel disease, for which CABG-Bypass Surgery was advised at the earliest.

The DMK minister was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate and admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pain. He was allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice. He was later taken from the Tamil Nadu government Multi Super Speciality Hospital to Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet.

