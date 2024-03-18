Tamil Nadu: Modi Pays Tribute to 1998 Coimbatore Serial Blast Victims (Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the victims of the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasts during his visit to Coimbatore. The bombings, which occurred on February 14, 1998, were a series of coordinated attacks that rocked the city, resulting in the loss of 58 lives and injuries to over 200 people.

The blasts involved 12 bombs detonating across 11 different locations within a 12-kilometre radius. according to reports, these explosives were concealed in everyday objects like bicycles, bags, and fruit carts, equipped with timer devices made from gelatin sticks. Quick action by bomb disposal squads prevented even more casualties.

#WATCH | In Coimbatore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blast victims. The blast claimed the lives of 58 people.#TamilNadupic.twitter.com/62FIxPl4eg — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow that saw enthusiastic support from BJP workers and locals, with chants of 'Modi, Modi' and traditional music welcoming him. Despite initial concerns raised by the police due to the area's sensitive nature and ongoing exams, the Madras High Court approved the event with conditions.

During the roadshow, Modi's vehicle, adorned with flowers, slowly traversed a 2.5 km route from Saibaba Colony to RS Puram in Coimbatore. Supporters lined the streets, showering flower petals, chanting slogans, and waving BJP flags.

Dressed in a white kurta and a colorful BJP shawl, Modi interacted with the crowd, raising his hands in acknowledgment. The event marked Modi's first roadshow in Coimbatore and his first political engagement after the Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha polls schedule.

Accompanying Modi were BJP leaders including Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai, Union Minister of State L Murugan, and Coimbatore MLA and BJP Mahila Morcha national president, Vanathi Srinivasan. The roadshow was a display of support for Modi and the BJP, with performances of folk dances and traditional music energizing the gathered crowd.