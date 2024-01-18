Tamil Nadu, Nilgiris Hit Cold Spell, Ooty Sees Frost and Subfreezing Temps

Widespread cold waves are sweeping across the nation, affecting various regions, including Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district. The Sandynalla reservoir area in Nilgiris witnessed an exceptionally low temperature of 0°C today, and the hill station of Ooty recorded 2.3°C, leading to substantial morning frost.

White frost was noticed across different areas of the hill station, encompassing Ooty Nagar, Thalikunda, HPF, Kanthal, and Fingerpost. Parked vehicles bore a coating of up to an inch of snow, posing challenges for residents to commute via cars.

Local Meteorological (MeT) officials report significant fluctuations in both day and night temperatures over the past few weeks. Daytime temperatures have consistently surpassed 25 degrees Celsius during this period.

Earlier,Thalaikundha village in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district. It experienced temperatures dropping below 0°C. On Sunday, the village, situated in the elevated regions of Tamil Nadu, registered a minimum temperature of 0°C. The intense cold took its toll on the residents, who are unaccustomed to such extreme temperatures, prompting them to quickly seek shelter indoors and causing disruptions to normal life. In response to the severe cold, residents reportedly stayed indoors. Ooty, a prominent hill station in South India, documented a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius. The vast grasslands in the Nilgiris district took on a magical appearance, resembling a wonderland with fresh dewdrops, commonly known as white frost, glistening on the lush green grass.