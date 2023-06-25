Tamil Nadu Police Coastal Security Group undertakes anti-drug awareness programme in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25 : The Tamil Nadu Police Coastal Security Group on Sunday undertook an anti-drug awareness programme with the goal of making the state drug-free in Chennai's Marina Beach, said an official.

According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coastal Security Group (CID) A.Kayalvizhi, more than eight hundred people participated in the no-drug awareness program.

The official said that school students from several parts of Chennai participated in the anti-drug awareness event and presented cultural activities, dance and mime acts to the common public.

Deputy Commissioner Tamil Nadu Police Coastal Security Group and Tamil Nadu cine artists and a few comedians were among others that participated in the drug awareness programme, said the DIG.

Many of the common people visiting Marina Beach also participated in the awareness programme, added the DIG of Police Coastal Security.

The anti-drug awareness event focused on several aspects of the issue such as the steps to be taken to avoid drugs from the sea, the recent seizure of drugs by the TN coastal security group and information about Ambergris and Ganja narcotics.

The Tamil Nadu Police Coastal Security Group and the DIG, as well as everyone in attendance at the anti-drug awareness programme, took a pledge and committed to say no to narcotics.

Earlier on June 16, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Guwahati zonal unit conducted an Anti-Drug awareness programme at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

According to the official statement released, Rakesh Shukla, Zonal Director, NCB, Kolkata delivered the keynote speech during the programme.

"About 40 students and faculty members participated in the said programme," it said.

The participants also took Anti-Drug Pledge during the programme.

