Tamil Nadu Police Raise Concerns Over Missing Persons at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Supreme Court Petition

In a counter petition to the Supreme Court regarding the Isha Foundation, led by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the Tamil Nadu Police have expressed concerns about several individuals who have gone missing after visiting the foundation, stating that efforts to trace them have been unsuccessful. The petition highlights that the Isha Foundation campus contains a crematorium and alleges that the hospital within the premises has been distributing expired medications to its residents. The Coimbatore Police have documented various cases related to the foundation, including a 23-page report detailing complaints about attendees who reportedly disappeared while participating in courses.

K. Karthikeyan, Superintendent of Police for Coimbatore district, noted that six missing person cases have been registered at the Alandurai Police Station over the past 15 years. Of these, five cases have been closed with no further action taken, while one remains open as the individual has yet to be located. Additionally, seven cases have been filed under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which pertains to inquiries into suicides. Two of these cases are still under investigation, pending forensic lab reports. The report also mentions that a neighbor has approached the Madras High Court seeking to halt the construction of a crematorium by the foundation, although this case is still pending. Furthermore, a POCSO case has been registered against a doctor employed by 'Isha Outreach,' who was arrested and denied bail. In another instance, a woman alleged sexual assault during a yoga course at the Isha Yoga Centre in 2021, although she later withdrew her complaint. The police plan to seek permission for further investigation since the woman's Section 164 CrPC statement was not recorded, and the accused has yet to be interrogated.

An investigation is also ongoing regarding an FIR filed against the Isha Yoga Centre for land encroachment on property designated for tribal communities. As of October 1, 2024, the police report indicated the presence of 217 Brahmacharis, 2,455 volunteers, 891 paid staff, 1,475 paid workers, 342 students from Isha Home School, 175 Isha Samskriti students, along with 704 guests/volunteers and 912 guests residing in cottages at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The police conducted random inquiries regarding food safety and living conditions with 558 individuals, aside from two women whose father filed a habeas corpus petition in the Madras High Court, claiming his daughters, aged 42 and 39, were being held against their will at the foundation.

Child experts involved in the inquiry suggested the need for awareness programs focused on child helplines, children's rights, and the POCSO Act. The Joint Director of Health Services in Coimbatore provided a report indicating that the Isha Clinic holds a valid license until March 2027. However, concerns were raised about the presence of expired medical equipment and an unqualified individual performing X-rays. Despite statements from the Brahmacharis asserting their freedom to leave the premises and maintain contact with friends and relatives, the report indicated issues with the proper functioning of the Internal Complaints Committee mandated under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.The Supreme Court is set to hear the case on October 18.