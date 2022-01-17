Tamil Nadu political delegation meets Home Minister Amit shah over NEET

A delegation of various political party representatives from Tamil Nadu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi in connection with the State's demand for exemption from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).

The delegation handed over a memorandum stating that they are against the NEET examination in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on January 8, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also chaired an all-party meeting at the Secretariat to discuss the future course of action on the subject.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan walked out of the all-party meeting and said that they do not support the NEET resolution.

"We do not support the resolution. Even during the last Assembly session, we've not supported the resolution passed to scrap the NEET exams. We are having a political stand of supporting the NEET exam in Tamil Nadu," said Srinivasan.

On February 28, 2021, the DMK MPs gave a memorandum against the NEET exam to the President, the CM said.

Speaking on the floor of the Assembly, CM Stalin said, "The entrance examination coaching will only benefit the rich students. NEET exams have made school education costlier. We cannot remain a mute spectator."

( With inputs from ANI )

