Tamil Nadu: Rain Lashes Parts of Thoothukudi City (Watch)

Rainfall engulfed various parts of Thoothukudi city in Tamil Nadu on Friday, April 12, 2024, inundating multiple areas.

Watch:

The eagerly anticipated long-range forecast for the upcoming Monsoon season from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is imminent. Expectations are soaring as experts indicate the possibility of an early onset for this year's Monsoon, driven by the simultaneous activation of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and La Nina conditions.

The convergence of La Nina, a recurring weather phenomenon marked by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Central and Eastern Pacific Ocean, and the IOD, an oscillation of sea-surface temperatures in the Indian Ocean, represents a distinctive meteorological event.