Tamil Nadu Rains: RMC Issues Yellow Alert, Warning Issued To 13 Districts

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for 13 districts across Tamil Nadu, signaling a call for heightened vigilance amidst anticipated weather changes. Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, and Tiruchi districts have all been placed under this cautionary advisory.

The issuance of a yellow alert indicates the possibility of adverse weather conditions that may disrupt daily life and pose potential risks to residents. In a respite from the scorching heat, the capital had received intermittent rains over the last two days due to the cyclonic circulation prevailing over southwest Bay of Bengal. On Wednesday afternoon, many areas in Chennai including Porur, Guindy, Ekkatuthangal, Kodambakkam, Alandur, Tondiarpet, Tiruvottiyur, Egmore, Velachery, and OMR witnessed light to moderate rainfall with various interior roads experiencing mild water logging. Additionally, the ongoing desilting and construction of storm water drains has been interrupted due to the rains.