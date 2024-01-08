Tamil Nadu Rains: School Holiday Declared in Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore and Kallakurichi

Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu, including the northern region of the state, prompting authorities to declare a holiday on Monday, January 8, for schools in Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, and Kallakurichi districts. Chennai and neighboring Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, besides Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur received overnight spells.

According to the news agency PTI report, a day’s holiday was declared for schools in districts including Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, and Kallakurichi. The Nagapattinam district administration announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Nagapattinam and Keelvelur circles.

The district received the maximum rainfall of 167 mm during the period 8.30 am on January 7 till 5.30 am on Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre told PTI. Karaikkal (Puducherry UT) received 122 mm during this period.