Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Over 25 Injured After Vehicle Carrying MGNREGA Workers Overturns Near Hosur

More than 25 people were injured in a tragic accident on the outskirts of Hosur village, Hukkeri Taluk, when a goods vehicle carrying MGNREGA workers overturned. The incident occurred along the state highway as the vehicle reportedly lost control while attempting to avoid colliding with a Bullet motorcycle.

Karnataka | More than 25 people injured after a goods vehicle carrying MGNREGA workers heading for work, overturned. The accident occurred on the outskirts of Hosur village in Hukkeri Taluk, on the state highway. The goods vehicle lost control while trying to avoid a Bullet bike.… — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

The workers, who were on their way to work, were traveling in the goods vehicle when the driver swerved to avoid the bike, causing the vehicle to overturn. The injured workers, many of whom suffered from various injuries, were rushed to BIMS Hospital for immediate medical treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, and local law enforcement has begun taking statements from witnesses and involved parties.