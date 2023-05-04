Tamil Nadu: Six killed after bus collides with auto in Kanchipuram

Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 4 : Six people were killed when a state roadways bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram on Thursday.

According to Police, The incident occurred on East Coast Road in Manamai village near Mamallapuram on Thursday afternoon. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus was en route to Puducherry.

Further details awaited.

