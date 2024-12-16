Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority Issues Fishermen Advisory as IMD Predicts Squally Weather in State

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted squally weather off the South Tamil Nadu coast, along with other areas, in the coming days. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) issued a warning to fishermen, advising them against venturing into the sea.

In an update issued at 5:30 am on Monday, the regional weather office reported that "squally weather with wind speeds of 35 km/h to 45 km/h, gusting to 55 km/h, is expected to prevail along and off the South Tamil Nadu coast, adjoining the Comorin area, and the Gulf of Mannar." The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) shared this information on its official 'X' page.

The IMD has forecast similar conditions through Thursday, with squally weather and wind speeds ranging from 35 km/h to 45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h. These conditions are expected along and off the North Tamil Nadu coast and South Andhra Pradesh coast on December 19.