Tamil Nadu Woman Scammed in Fake KBC Prize Case; CBI Registers Complaint

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case following a complaint by a Tamil Nadu resident who was allegedly cheated of lakhs of rupees by a woman posing as a CBI officer in connection with the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The victim, who reported the scam to the Prime Minister's Office, described how the imposter used convincing details to manipulate her. Acting on the PMO’s referral, the CBI has taken up the case.

The complainant was initially told she had won substantial prizes from two companies, KBC Mumbai and KBC Kolkata, with claims that she would receive Rs 15.6 crore from KBC Mumbai and additional amounts from KBC Kolkata. The alleged scammer, Nandini Sharma, provided a fake CBI officer ID and even sent a photo of the Prime Minister to appear legitimate. Using the pretext of needing upfront payments for tax and security clearances, she extracted Rs 2.91 lakh from the victim in installments over the course of 2022 and 2023.

The CBI is investigating the matter to trace the perpetrator and ensure accountability for this scam.