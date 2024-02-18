Tamil super star Vijay‘s new political party to hold office bearers' meet tomorrow

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS ) Tamil Super star Vijay, who launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetrik Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2, 2024, has openly stated that he is aiming for the 2026 assembly elections and has no interest in the upcoming general elections.

A press statement from Vijay‘s office said that TVK would be holding a meeting of its office bearers on Monday, February 19, at the party headquarters in Panaiyur at 9 a.m.

The party district office bearers and state office bearers will participate in the meeting in which decisions regarding 2024 general elections will be announced.

IANS earlier reported that Vijay is likely to extend a helping hand to BJP in the general elections. However, neither Vijay nor his office bearers subscribe to the likely support his party would extend to the BJP in the said elections.

In Tamil Nadu, two former Chief Minister‘s M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) and J. Jayalalithaa were superstars of Tamil tinsel world. Muthuvel Karunanidhi, DMK leader and former Chief Minister of the state was one of the foremost script writers of Tamil film industry.

This shows that Tamil film industry and Dravidian politics of the state are intertwined and the entry of Vijay may take the Tamil politics by storm as he is a superstar of Tamil tinsel town.

