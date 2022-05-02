TANCET 2022 admit card released, check how to download

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test admit card has been released by Anna University on May 2, 2022. Registered candidates can now download the hall tickets. The application process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) was closed on April 21, 2022. TANCET 2022 exam will be conducted on May 14 and May 15, 2022.

Know how to download the admit card

Go to the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on the link that reads 'Download TANCET Hall Tickets.'

On the other page fill in your login details as asked.

Submit the form and preview.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can check the detailed information on exam venue, timings, guidelines, and other on admit card.