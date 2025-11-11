Tarn Taran Assembly By-Election 2025: 23.05% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM in Punjab By-Poll

The voter turnout in the Tarn Taran assembly by-elections was recorded at 23.05% till 11 am on Tuesday, November 11. The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant after the death of MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal. In the Punjab by-polls, 192,838 voters will decide the fate of 15 candidates. Voting is underway from 7 am to 6 pm, for which 222 polling stations have been set up.

The main contest in the Tarn Taran seat is between Sukhwinder Kaur of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Harjit Singh Sandhu of the BJP, Harmeet Singh Sandhu of AAP, and Karanbir Singh of Congress. The counting of votes will take place there on November 14.

Assembly by-elections | Approximate voter turnout recorded till 11 am:



Nagrota (J&K) - 34.47%

Budgam (J&K) - 21.74%

Ghatsila (Jharkhand) - 34.32%

Dampa (Mizoram) - 34.38%

Nuapada (Odisha) - 32.51%

Tarn Taran (Punjab) - 23.35%

Anta (Rajasthan) - 28.74%

Security is a major challenge in this border-belt constituency, so the Commission has deployed 12 companies of central forces. Forty-six micro-observers have also been deployed to monitor all sensitive polling stations.

Meanwhile, voting is underway on Tuesday for by-elections in eight Assembly constituencies across seven States. The constituencies going to the polls are Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatshila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha.