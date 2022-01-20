Tarun Tejpal moves SC for in-camera hearing in sexual assault case

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday an appeal filed by former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal challenging the order of the Bombay High Court at Goa which has rejected his application for an in-camera hearing in the 2013 sexual assault case.

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai will hear the case on January 21.Tejpal sought an in-camera hearing of the appeal filed by the State of Goa against his acquittal in the sexual assault case.

The trial court in Goa on May 21, 2021, had acquitted Tejpal of all charges levelled against him including wrongful confinement, assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment, and rape against his female colleague.

After the Goa police filed an appeal against Tejpal's acquittal, he moved the High Court with an application seeking an in-camera hearing of the matter. High Court had rejected his plea.

Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a then colleague in an elevator of a hotel in Goa on November 7, 2013, and November 8, 2013. On May 21 last year, the trial court acquitted him of all charges.

( With inputs from ANI )

