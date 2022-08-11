Task force arrests Secretariat official in connection with Uttarakhand SSSC exam rigging

Senior Superintendent of Police of Special Task Force Uttarakhand, Ajay Singh has said that it has arrested Gaurav Chauhan, Additional Private Secretary working in Public Works and Forest Department of state Secretariat in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak case.

Chauhan was summoned for questioning in connection with the matter yesterday and was later arrested.

A total of 15 people have been arrested in the case so far.

"The investigation in the UKSSSC paper leak case has now reached the Uttarakhand Secretariat after Printing Press Lucknow and Recruitment Commission," the SSP said.

"On the basis of thorough interrogation of the accused and other students arrested earlier and in strong evidence, information was given from Manoj Joshi (court employee) and accused Tushar Chauhan regarding the exam question paper leak," he added.

Singh further informed that the deal was struck by the accused with two candidates for Rs 15 lakhs each, out of which Rs 24 lakhs were obtained by the accused through the candidate after the results of the examination.

"The balance was paid to others before the examination. The above arrest has been made on the basis of interrogation and available evidence and electronic evidence," he said.

A Special Task Force (STF) had been constituted to investigate alleged irregularities, according to sources.

The Dehradun Police had registered a case against unidentified persons in the case of alleged rigging in the graduation level recruitment examination.

After the registration of the case, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) handed over the investigation of the matter to the STF.

The probe was ordered by state director general of police Ashok Kumar on the directions of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The UKSSSC conducted a written exam on December 4 and 5 last year (2021). This was the biggest examination of the commission for 854 posts, in which 13 categories of posts of different departments were to be filled.

( With inputs from ANI )

