Tax Exemption to Pension Rise: Haryana's Budget for 2024-25: CM Manohar Lal Khattar Proposes Rs 1.89 Lakh Crore Allocation

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar unveiled the budget for the financial year 2024-25, setting aside Rs 1.89 lakh crore, an increase of over 11% from the previous year.

This marks the fifth budget under the BJP-JJP government. Khattar emphasized the government's efforts for farmers' welfare, highlighting the provision of minimum support price for 14 crops.



Key highlights of Haryana budget



Haryana allocates Rs 100 crore for preserving historical sites and heritage in 2024-25, indicating a commitment to cultural conservation.

The police plan to establish 150 additional help desks specifically for women, enhancing support and safety measures.

The home department receives a 5.9% budget increase, with Rs 6379 crore allocated, possibly to bolster security and law enforcement efforts.

Haryana aims to establish three armed forces preparatory institutes to train youth for military service, enhancing defense readiness.

Hafed secures export orders for 13,700 metric tonnes of basmati rice, showcasing agricultural productivity and economic growth.

Freedom fighters from Haryana will see a significant pension increase to Rs 40,000 per month, honoring their contributions to independence.

A Rs 10 crore allocation is designated to support drone-related startups, fostering innovation in emerging technology sectors.

Tax exemption on canal water usage for irrigation benefits farmers, potentially boosting agricultural productivity and easing financial burdens.

Infrastructure development includes plans for 28 railway overbridges (ROB) and railway underbridges (RUB), as well as elevated tracks in Kaithal and Bahadurgarh.

Various initiatives focus on modernization and public service improvements, such as electric bus services, sleeper buses, new airstrips, and specialized museums, reflecting a vision for progress and cultural enrichment.