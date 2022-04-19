TBSE class 12th term II date sheet revised, check new dates

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has revised the date sheet for the Tripura Board of Secondary Education's term 2, Class 12 examinations 2022. According to the new timetable, the exams will now commence on May 2, 2022. Candidates who are going to appear for the exams can check the further details on the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in.

The examination will begin with the English paper n Monday, May 2. The examination will commence at 12 p.m. and end at 1.45 p.m. Nearly 28,000 students are expected to appear for Class 12th exams. While 43,180 students have already registered for the 10th exams.

Earlier, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced that the Class 12 Term 2 examination will begin on May 2, 2022. And the examination of Class 10th will end on May 6, 2022, while the Class 12th examination will be concluded on June 1, 2011, but now it has changed the date.

However, the results date of the examination will be declared after the exams.