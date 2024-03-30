TDP Grants Lok Sabha Ticket To Excise Case Accused-Turned-Approver’s Father Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, father of Raghava Magunta Reddy, who has turned from an accused to an approver in the Delhi excise policy case resulting in the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been granted a Lok Sabha ticket by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a significant ally of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

Following their departure from the YSR Congress Party to join the TDP on February 28, the father-son pair has been actively engaged in campaigning. Despite Srinivasulu, a four-time MP from Ongole, expressing a desire for his son to receive the ticket this time, sources suggest that the TDP's decision was influenced by the shadow cast over Raghava Magunta Reddy due to the excise case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has cited Sreenivasulu Reddy's statement, taken under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on July 14, 2023. Allegedly, in this statement, he confessed to investigating prospects for his liquor business in Delhi, purportedly paying Rs 25 crore through K. Kavitha, as claimed by the agency.

