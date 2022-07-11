Teachers has to stay in school till 4:00 pm, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji: "Teachers have been forced to take remedial classes. It will not be discounted in any way. As a result, teachers will have to stay in school till 4.30 pm," informed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the Assembly. Remedial classes are specifically for students who are lagging behind in education. These classes are compulsory for all schools. These classes are compulsory for teachers teaching in government, aided and unaided schools. The Chief Minister also appealed to the MLAs present in the House not to take up the grievances of these teachers even if they have lodged grievances against the compulsion of remedial classes. Because it is a question of education. The Chief Minister has said that there will be no compromise.

The question was raised by Banavali MLA Vency Viegash during Question Hour. The quality of education does not increase just by taking remedial classes. It should be taken care of from the primary class and especially when recruiting teachers. There is no benefit if the recruited teacher is not competent, Viegash said. He also expressed the need to provide more grants for equipping facilities in the case of subsidized schools. He said that subsidized schools are the mainstay of the education sector.

It is illegal to accept donations from students and parents to schools. However, the Chief Minister informed that there have been cases of unauthorized acceptance of such donations from some subsidized educational institutions. The organization may also be using the donations for students, but he said it was illegal to accept forced donations.