Teachers' recruitment scam: CBI files fresh FIR into irregularities by West Bengal Board of Primary Education

New Delhi [India], March 19 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh FIR into the allegation of irregularities in the recruitment of primary school teachers by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in government-run schools being probed by the CBI.

More details about the FIR are awaited.

In October last year, ED arrested Trinamool Congress MLA, and Ex-President of WBBPE Mk Bhattacharya in connection to the teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal, due to his active and direct involvement in the offence of money laundering and his continuous non-cooperation towards the investigation.

In December last year, ED had provisionally attached movable properties worth Rs 8 crore belonging to Mk Bhattacharya and his family members. The probe agency also seized cash of over Rs 49.80 crore, gold and jewellery worth Rs 5.08 crore and attached properties worth Rs 56.15 crore in connection to the case. The total seizure and attachment after the action stands at Rs 111 crore.

ED also filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against six accused persons and entities in the Teachers' Recruitment Scam in West Bengal before the Special Court (PMLA) in Kolkata.

The accused included TMC MLA Mk Bhattacharya; his wife Satarupa Bhattacharya; his son Souvik Bhattacharya, who is the former President of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, and Tapas Kumar Mondal, who is the owner of a teacher training centre, and others.

The two compes named in the charge sheet are Acuere Consultancy Services and Educlasses Online.

Further investigation is underway in the case, the agency said.

