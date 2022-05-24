'Tears in my eyes': Kejriwal proud of Punjab CM Mann for sacking cabinet minister over corruption

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday lauded his Punjab counterpart & party-mate Bhagwant Mann for sacking the state Health Minister over charges of corruption. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that Mann's act had brought 'tears to his eyes', and that the entire Nation was proud of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today. Earlier in the morning, Bhagwant Mann sacked his Health Minister Vijay Singla and revealed that the AAP leader had demanded a 1% commission from officials for contracts. The action was taken against Singla after concrete evidence was uncovered in this, he said.

This comes just two months after the AAP came to power in Punjab after winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly. Singla was elected as a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from the Mansa seat. He had defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala.This is the second such incident when the AAP has sacked their own minister for charges related to corruption. In 2015, Kejriwal had sacked his food supplies minister Asim Ahmed for allegedly being involved in such activities.