Teenage boy places mobile in women's washroom in medical college in Karnataka, apprehended

Dakshina Kannada, May 8 A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended after he allegedly placed his mobile in the women's washroom of a private medical college in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the boy posing as a patient gained entry into the medical college and placed his mobile in the women's washroom located close to men's restroom.

However, the watchman of the college heard the ringtone from the women's washroom. He got the mobile and informed the management. The watchman filed a complaint at the Bandar police station. The incident took place on May 6.

After searching the CCTV recordings of the college, the police tracked the teenager and apprehended him. He has been sent to the observation home.

Last year, an FIR was registered against three students over allegedly recording a video of their fellow female student in a college washroom in Udupi. The incident had triggered outrage.

