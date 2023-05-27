Teenager stabbed to death in Delhi's Trilokpuri

New Delhi[India], May 27 : A 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhi's Trilokpuri area on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police, the victim was identified as Anshu. Police said there were 21 stab injuries on the victim's body.

A PCR call was received at 5.11 am on Saturday regarding multiple stab injuries on the victim in Trilokpuri area. The victim was first shifted to LBS hospital. Later, the victim was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi where he was declared brought dead.

"There were 21 stab injuries on the body of the injured who was referred to AIIMS Hospital for further treatment where he was declared dead," police said.

The police said that before he died the victim told them that there were four to five persons who attacked him.

"The victim disclosed that four to five boys attacked him. Two teams have been formed to apprehend the accused persons," Delhi Police said.

Police registered a case and efforts were underway to nab the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

