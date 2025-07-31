Tej Pratap Yadav visits Mahua, signals political comeback ahead of Bihar elections

Patna, July 31 Former Bihar Health Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, made a politically significant visit to his old constituency, Mahua, stirring speculation about his return to local politics ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Tej Pratap, who was elected MLA in 2015 and later became the Health Minister, began his visit by bowing to the land of Mahua, a symbolic gesture that evoked emotional reactions from his supporters.

He also offered prayers at the Radha Bihari Gajendra temple on Thursday, reinforcing his spiritual and public connection with the constituency.

Large crowds gathered at multiple locations to greet him, and local supporters gave him a grand welcome.

Tej Pratap conducted Jan Samvad programmes at seven places across the constituency, focusing on local issues and reconnecting with voters.

Tej Pratap's return to Mahua marks a possible political comeback after a turbulent phase involving personal controversies, particularly the widely publicised Anushka Yadav episode, and expulsion from the Lalu family, which led to his distancing from both the RJD and active politics for some time.

Following this, he launched his outfit, 'Team Tej Pratap', and shifted focus to a new constituency, Mahua. Tej Pratap is currently the sitting MLA of Hasanpur Assembly constituency in Samastipur district.

However, the recent developments suggest that he is planning to contest as an independent from Mahua in the next election, political analysts said.

Amid his visit, Tej Pratap's controversial "Jaichand" comment has triggered political discussions, with speculation rife about whom the remark was directed at - possibly hinting at betrayal or political rivalry within his old party, RJD.

This visit is being viewed as a strategic move to reclaim his old political base and test the waters for an independent run.

His intent to contest from Mahua is being seen as a reassertion of his political identity, distinct from the mainstream RJD.

