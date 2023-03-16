Tejashwi challenges CBI summons in Delhi HC

Patna, March 16 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has challenged summons issued by the CBI in connection to the alleged land-for-job scam case, in the Delhi High Court.

A Special CBI court had issued three summons to Tejashwi for March 4, 11 and 14, but he did not appear even once citing personal issues.

On Wednesday, he urged the high court for the cancellation of the CBI summons.

The plea's hearing will be taken up by a bench led by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Thursday.

The development comes after a special CBI court earlier on Wednesday granted bails to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti in the land-for-job scam case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor